Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.7 %

RCH opened at C$40.87 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$33.72 and a twelve month high of C$45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1920131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

