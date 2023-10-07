Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Down 7.8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 11,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Rise Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
