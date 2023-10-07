RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 29th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RMI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

