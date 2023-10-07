RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $10.40 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

