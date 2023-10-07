RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

