Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $325,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

