RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.