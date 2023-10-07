Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 88.74%. The company had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

