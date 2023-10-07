Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 319,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

