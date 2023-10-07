Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 4,092 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $368,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE MGM opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

