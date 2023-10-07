Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,149,000 after buying an additional 811,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after acquiring an additional 332,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.