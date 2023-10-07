Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

