Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Shares Up 11.5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 41,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

