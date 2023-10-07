Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

ROST stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

