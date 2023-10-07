Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EFXT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerflex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Enerflex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enerflex during the first quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 36.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

