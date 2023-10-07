Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 84,708 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in REGENXBIO by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

