RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.