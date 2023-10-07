Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Trading Down 8.9%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 7,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Rumble Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter worth $30,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

