Sabine Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $930.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.95% and a return on equity of 967.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

