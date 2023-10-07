Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Saga Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGA opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

