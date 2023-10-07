Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $403.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $180.17 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.44.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

