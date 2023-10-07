Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,507 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

MFC opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

