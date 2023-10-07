Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,240 iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 289,880 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

REM stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

