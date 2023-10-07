Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 1.4%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). Approximately 99,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 72,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.26).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.76 million, a P/E ratio of 883.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.23.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

