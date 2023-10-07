Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $381.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.33 and a 200 day moving average of $391.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

