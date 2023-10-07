Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAP

Insider Transactions at Saputo

Saputo Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Saputo news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. In other Saputo news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. Also, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total value of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:SAP opened at C$28.37 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$27.17 and a 12-month high of C$37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.27.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.47 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.7917197 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.