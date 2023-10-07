Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

