Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

