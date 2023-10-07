Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,879,000 after buying an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $74.40. 1,045,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,790. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

