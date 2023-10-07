Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $369,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

