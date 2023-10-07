Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

