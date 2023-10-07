Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Insider Robert S. Genter Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

