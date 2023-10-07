Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 2.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.27. 169,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,278,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $327.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

