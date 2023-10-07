Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $72.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 102,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 81.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

