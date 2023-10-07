SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Down 4.2%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.57. 37,070,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,402% from the average session volume of 2,467,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
