SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Down 4.2%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.57. 37,070,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,402% from the average session volume of 2,467,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.