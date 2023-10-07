SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,749 shares of company stock worth $5,148,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of S opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.27.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.