Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78. 107,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 103,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

