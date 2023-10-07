Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shore Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SHBI stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

