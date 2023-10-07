Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Further Reading

