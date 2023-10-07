Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SILC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicom from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Silicom Trading Down 3.6 %

SILC stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silicom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

