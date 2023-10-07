Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 2,662 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $14.44 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

