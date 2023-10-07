Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

