Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at $22,319,868.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,620. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.