Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $69.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

