Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 4,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silver Spike Investment Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Silver Spike Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Stories

