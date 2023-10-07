Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,226 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

