Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.