Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

JEPI opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

