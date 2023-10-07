Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $565.22 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.44. The company has a market cap of $536.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.