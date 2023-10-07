Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

